Trippie Redd & The Game Ponder Their "Immortal" Status

Today marks the release of Trippie Redd's !, which features a collaboration with The Game on "Immortal." Though the chorus hints at a more introspective approach, the verse finds Trippie peddling his lewdest sexual fantasies, leaving us wondering how the repeated genocide of his own unborn children can possibly lead to his own immortality. It appears as if Trippie's non-sequiturs signal a reliance on his comfort zone, which dilutes the impact of some of his potentially denser themes.

It might have been nice to hear Redd reflect on some of his struggles, especially over an instrumental of this nature. Still, though half-measured in his approach, his keen ear for melody keeps him afloat. Game, however, is no stranger to bearing his soul on wax. He doesn't disappoint here, taking to the somber beat with some well-penned reflections. "Fuck being friendly, n***a I'm done with that," he raps, getting into Redd's realm with some autotune. "Every time I get a new whip, gotta put a gun in that." Check this one out now, and sound off below - how do you feel about Trippie Redd?

Quotable Lyrics

N***as die young where I'm from

Mamas cry young where I'm from, cops, we outrun

It's Westside Compton, bullets, you don't make it out without one

Death or jail, that's the outcome, we smoke without lungs

If you 'bout some', don't fold when the drought come, n***