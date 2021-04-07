Trev Rich Shines On His New Project "Out The Dark"

Grammy-nominated Denver rapper Trev Rich has had fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation of his latest album. Over the past few months, singles like "Married To The Money" and "Lie A Lot" have given fans a preview of his musical growth since 2020's Nova. Today, fans can finally take in his latest body of work, Out The Dark in its entirety. The project includes fourteen songs in total with collaborations alongside Kayla Rae and Kid Astronaut.

"Out The Dark to me is a reintroduction to who I am and what I do.. I lost it before but I had to ground myself and find it again.. the great awakening," Trev Rich said in a statement about his new project, Out The Dark.

Check his project below.