Trev Rich Returns With His New Project "NOVA"

Denver's Trev Rich has been putting in work for some time now. Though the Denver rapper previously found a home at Cash Money records, he's gone the independent route in recent times while still keeping his foot on the pedal. This weekend, he returned with his latest project, NOVA. Stretching for twelve songs in total, his latest effort only has a single feature from TheyCallHimAP who appears on the track, "Black Roses." The project was led by the single, "Knots" that's been catching a serious buzz online.

"See the definition of a Nova is a star showing a sudden large increase in brightness and then slowly returning to its original state over a few months," Rich said about the project in a press release. "I honestly feel like that’s me. I don’t like fame. I don’t like clout. I come out to shine my light through dope music and disappear again. I come out to release some energy into the world and go back in hiding."

Peep the project below.