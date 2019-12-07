Trae Young and Luka Doncic are some of the most talented basketball players in the NBA right now. What's interesting about these two players is that they were traded for one another on draft night. The Hawks had originally taken Doncic while the Mavericks had taken Young. So far, both of these players have been fantastic for their respective teams although if you were to ask who's better, many would say Doncic. In an interview with ESPN, Young expressed how annoyed he is with the comparisons and what it will take for them to stop.

“Retirement,” Young joked. “I think that’s what it’s gonna take. We’re going to be compared throughout our whole careers. That’s fine, that’s what it’s going to be — it happened on draft night, and I don’t think it’ll stop until we’re both retired.”

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Young went on to say that he understands where these comparisons come from although it doesn't stop them from being tiresome.

“Yeah. For me, it bothers me — I just love playing basketball, I know he does. So it bothers me because it’s annoying just getting asked about it all the time," Young said. "But I know it comes with it. I didn’t ask for it to happen, but it happened… It’s two totally different situations, two totally different players. He’s playing well, I’m playing well. Just let it be.”

