mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne Are Determined As Ever On "I Gotta Win"

Aron A.
February 21, 2021 16:49
107 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

I Gotta Win
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Trae Tha Truth and Mysonne deliver another single from "If You're Scared Stay Inside."


Trae Tha Truth and Mysonne are both consistently on the frontlines when it comes to fighting for social justice or their community. They've continued to use their platform to spread awareness and are frequently spotted at protests across the country. After a year filled with devastation, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the protests that took place after the death of George Floyd, the two announced that they would be releasing a joint project together.

This week, the two slid through with the latest release from their forthcoming effort, If You're Scared Stay Inside, titled, "I Gotta Win." The latest single from the two rappers follow the release of last month's "You Know How We Coming."

Check out the latest from Trae Tha Truth and Mysonne below.

Quotable Lyrics
I was cool but I came here to spaz
All that shit you was given 'em trash
Better know when you speak on the streets
I got the credit, you given 'em cash

Trae Tha Truth
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  107
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Trae Tha Truth Mysonne
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne Are Determined As Ever On "I Gotta Win"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject