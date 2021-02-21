Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne Are Determined As Ever On "I Gotta Win"

Trae Tha Truth and Mysonne are both consistently on the frontlines when it comes to fighting for social justice or their community. They've continued to use their platform to spread awareness and are frequently spotted at protests across the country. After a year filled with devastation, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the protests that took place after the death of George Floyd, the two announced that they would be releasing a joint project together.

This week, the two slid through with the latest release from their forthcoming effort, If You're Scared Stay Inside, titled, "I Gotta Win." The latest single from the two rappers follow the release of last month's "You Know How We Coming."

Check out the latest from Trae Tha Truth and Mysonne below.

Quotable Lyrics

I was cool but I came here to spaz

All that shit you was given 'em trash

Better know when you speak on the streets

I got the credit, you given 'em cash