Toronto's Top5 Connects With WhyG & BunDog On "Movie"

Toronto's Top5 became one of the most notorious figures to emerge out of the city's hip-hop scene. The rapper is currently on the lam for a first-degree murder charge but that hasn't prevented him from releasing new music. On Friday, the rapper returned with his latest offering, "Movie" ft. WhyG and Bundog, Pressa's older brother. The drill-influenced song takes its cue from Fivio Foreign's ad-libs while Top5 boasts about his infamy.

“If you were waiting on a movie all year, this is the one you have been waiting for,” Top5 said in a statement via Complex. “Get your popcorn and make your way to the cinema at midnight because these dangerous humans look like they are going viral.”

Ahead of the single's release, Top5 invited Toronto Mayor John Tory to a one-on-one sitdown where they can spit their facts. Tory later responded to Top5 in a statement to a local news outlet. "I know the devastation and trauma that murders in our city have caused families and neighbourhoods and it is very troubling to know someone charged with murder has so far not made himself available to the authorities," Tory said.

Check out Top5's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Before you check my IG, better check the stats

'Cause I could really name you, packs on packs

And I could really show you, straps on straps

I caught that n***a slipping, shot him in the back

