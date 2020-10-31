Toronto's LB Spiffy Packs Weight On "Lb No Pounds"

LB Spiffy has been a prominent name in Toronto's rap scene over the past few years. After gaining a local buzz through YouTube releases, the young artist has grown and is getting ready for his time to shine. This week, the rapper returned with his latest project, Lb No Pounds. Stacked with eight songs, the short EP is filled with infectious earworms for melodies and bass-heavy bangers that would rattle the clubs, if we weren't stuck in a pandemic. The project includes a handful of features. 2KBaby assists on the previously released single, "Go Pro." Bankrol Hayden assists on the JMAC-produced, "Again" and Spiffy connects with Hoodbaby Peppa and Mdub for "One Time."

Spiffy is surely on his way up right now. Peep his new project below.