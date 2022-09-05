Tom Cruise takes his daring stunts to the next level in a video seeming to promote Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, that leaked online over the weekend. In the clip, which apparently was played at CinemaCon earlier this year, Cruise can be seen hanging onto an airborne plane while telling fans that he's busy filming the latest installment in the franchise.

The clip seems to have been played before a screening of Top Gun: Maverick. After Cruise's speech to the camera, a second plane flies by, at which point director Christopher McQuarrie tells Cruise they need to continue filming so as not to lose daylight.



Hector Vivas / Getty Images

Then, both planes nosedive to the left as Cruise is left simply hanging onto the plane.

While this appears to be the first time the clip has been made public, McQuarrie posted a photo of a similar stunt being done by Cruise in celebration of his birthday back in July.

The first part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning is scheduled for release on July 14, 2023. Principal photography on the project officially wrapped back in August 2021. The film was also directed by McQuarrie.

As for Top Gun, many of the cast members have expressed interest in continuing the franchise with a third film; however, it is ultimately Cruise's decision.

“That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” Miles Teller recently said, as noted by Indie Wire. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.”

Check out Cruise's latest stunt below.

[Via]