New England Patriots quarterback and six-time champion Tom Brady has come under fire this past week for filing to trademark the nickname "Tom Terrific." The nickname was also given to former New York Mets pitcher Tom Weaver so Mets fans were understandably upset with Brady's actions. At first, fans believed that Brady was trying to profit off of the nickname and keep it for himself. While at the Patriots three-day minicamp, Brady clarified why he applied for the trademark, saying he actually wants to bury the name.

"It’s unfortunate," Brady said. "I was actually trying to do something—because I didn’t like the nickname—and I wanted to make sure no one used it, cause some people wanted to use it. I was trying to keep people from using it and then it got spun around to something different than what it was. Good lesson learned and try to do things a little different in the future."

Brady was asked why he doesn't like the name, which led him to explain that he isn't really a fan of receiving compliments. The six-time champion clearly isn't looking to have his ego stroked.

"Well, I didn’t want people to associate me with that," Brady explained. "That’s something I didn’t want to have happen. I don’t like the nickname, I don’t like when people give me nice compliments – certainly that, it wasn't something I was trying to do out of any disrespect, ill manner or anything like that."

As for the "Tom Terrific" name, the quarterback has no plans to turn it into a line of merch or make any money from it.