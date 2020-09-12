Tokyo's Revenge Delivers New EP "7VEN"

TOKYO'S REVENGE has been steadily buzzing on the Internet over the past year or so. Though Soundcloud rap is evolving in its own way on the platform, TikTok is now the latest platform to break new artists. Though TOKYO has seen success on the platform with his single, "GOODMORNINGTOKYO!”, he's only beginning to make some serious noise to establish himself as a voice of the new generation.

This week, he returned with his latest project, 7VEN. The short project runs for a bit over 18-minutes with appearances coming from The Kid LAROI, who features on the previously released single, "Hell Bent," and ZEDSU who help close the project out on, "we made an anime opening." Peep the project below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.