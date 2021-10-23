Ben Simmons is going to miss the first few games of the Sixers season as he is currently dealing with some mental hangups. After holding out from the Sixers for the entire summer, the star point guard just isn't ready to play right now, which means the Sixers must make do without him. It's not going to be an easy task, and for the most part, there is a lot of uncertainty as to what is going to happen with Simmons, moving forward.

Tobias Harris has been vocal about his support for Simmons, and recently, he had an interesting take on the whole thing while talking to reporters. Despite everything that has happened, Harris firmly believes Simmons needs support from his teammates right now and that they are prepared to do everything it takes to make him feel comfortable.

“I think we have to really understand that he’s a human first and if he’s going through something at that time, we have to respect that and be there for him as a team, an organization, fans, all the way down the line because when he’s in here putting on a show and helping the Sixers get wins, everybody’s cheering and praising, but we live in a ‘what have you done for me lately’ type of world and when that’s not the case, it’s easy to turn around," Harris said per Sixers wire. "I think at this time, he needs more support than neglect.”

Simmons could still very well be traded although as it stands, the Sixers still want him around. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to drop updates on this developing story.

