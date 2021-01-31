Tobe Nwigwe Releases Studio Version Of "Wake Up Everybody" Cover

Tobe Nwigwe is coming off of an incredible year. The release of Cincoriginals propelled his status as one of the strongest lyricists to come out of the South in the past few years. He's traded bars with some of the sharpest wordsmiths in the game, proving that he can hold his own. However, he's continued to showcase that he's a jack of all trades capable of holding it down melodically in the booth.

Nothing shows this better than his latest offering, "Wake Up Everybody." The rapper delivered his interpretation of the Melvin & The Blue Notes’ and Teddy Pendergrass collaboration for ESPN's Music For The Movement/Black History Always. The studio recording of the single arrives shortly after he delivered a stunning performance of the song for the Presidential Inauguration Committee’s “We Are One” livestream event.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

The world has changed

So very much

From what it used to be

There is so much hatred

War and poverty

