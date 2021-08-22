mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tiwa Savage Shares "Water & Garri" Ft. Nas & More

Aron A.
August 22, 2021
Water & Garri
Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage shares a brand new EP ft. Nas, Brandy and more.


Every body of work Tiwa Savage releases is a testament to her eagerness to push her creativity. Her unique take on afrobeats has made her a household name in not only her home country of Nigeria but across the world. This week, she came through with her latest project, Water & Garri. The EP serves as her first project since 2020's critically acclaimed album Celia. 

Water & Garri is a five-track effort that showcases Tiwa Savage's collaborative side. With only one solo track on the project, Tiwa Savage enlists American heavyweights like Nas and Brandy, along with West African artists Amaarae and Nigerian artist Tay Iwar.

Peep the project and tracklist below. 

1.    WORK FADA FT. NAS & RICH KING
2.    ADE ORI
3.    TALES BY MOONLIGHT FT. AMAARAE
4.    SOMEBODY’S SON FT. BRANDY
5.    SPECIAL KINDA FT. TAY IWAR
