Timbaland is a musical visionary. For anybody keeping score, the legendary producer's Instagram page has become somewhat of a haven for unreleased bangers. Not to mention his foray into the Masterclass realm, a testament to his authority as a teacher in the game. Yet music is not the only discipline which he appears to have mastered. For the past while, Timbo has been dedicating himself to physical mastery, having been hitting the gym and remaining vigilant in dietary matters.

Jeff Daly/Getty Images

Now, Big Tim has taken it upon himself to showcase his results, and provide his followers with an additional dose of motivation. "Work n progress ‼️‼️‼️" writes Timbo, showcasing his chiseled frame. "Stay committed. Stay focus. Continue to diet!!" His comment section lit up accordingly, with Swizz Beats declaring him "UFC Timbo," while Fat Joe offered up a serving of crown emojis. If Timbo keeps it up, he might officially secure the title of the most "brolic man in hip-hop." And to think, he's 47 years old, so leave the excuses at the door.

Congrats to Timbo for the gains, bro!