Tierra Whack Proves Jermaine Dupri Wrong With "07/14/19 Freestyle"

Aron A.
July 17, 2019 14:42
Rich Fury/Getty ImagesRich Fury/Getty Images
Rich Fury/Getty Images

07/14/19 Freestyle
Tierra Whack

Tierra Whack hops on Jay-Z's "Jigga What" beat and proves that female rappers are definitely not "strippers rapping."


Last week, Jermaine Dupri caught a ton of backlash after he claimed that the women rapping right now all sound like strippers rapping. It showed how out of touch he is with what's happening in this current generation, especially with rappers like Rico Nasty, NoName, and of course, Philly's own Tierra Whack who've been killing it this past year -- without mentioning their reproductive organs. Actions and louder than words so instead of verbally refuting JD's claim, Tierra Whack pulled up with a crazy new freestyle.

No pen or pad but Tierra Whack made it quite clear that she could hold her own against anyone in her peer group -- both men and women. She took on Jay-Z's "Jigga What" for her latest freestyle and completely obliterated the beat while proving Jermaine Dupri completely wrong about his stance on women who rap. "They hate to hear a girl rap/ Quick to say a girl wack/ Who the hottest in the world? It's the girl Whack," she raps on the track.

Peep the freestyle below if you haven't already.

Quotable Lyrics
What's a challenge to a champion?
Stand on my ground like a mannequin
You wanna be a real man but you're just a mannequin

Tierra Whack
Tierra Whack Jay Z jigga what Jermaine Dupri
