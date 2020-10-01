Thutmose Delivers New EP "Best Of Both Worlds: Side A"

Brooklyn's Thutmose has shown fans a lot of different sides. There are moments where he's digging into that East Coast feel, giving his fans bars. He dabbles with a bit of R&B as well as afrobeats, proving there's no boundary that he won't exceed. Today, the rapper gave fans a bit more of his rapping side with his latest project, Best Of Both Worlds: Side A. The four-song EP follows the releases of singles like ""On the Run" and "Love in the Morning" ft. R3HAB & Rema with a better glimpse of what he'll be offering in the future.

"I really just want to celebrate getting my first billboard plaque with my fans, since there are no shows rn , what better way than to drop a short EP that pays homage to my day 1 fans, my crew aka Beetle Gang," he said in a statement. "Its the first of a two side EP, Side A is more melodic rap and the next one will be more afro leaning."

Check it out below.