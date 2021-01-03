mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Thurz Gets Busy On New Single "Cents"

Aron A.
January 03, 2021 16:06
Cents
Thurz

Thurz drops off his latest single, "Cents."


Thurz is keeping his hot streak going into 2021. The rapper has been dishing out a ton of music over the past few months as part of his Thurz On Thurzday series where he releasing a new track every week. We've received a ton of bangers like "Wheel Of Fortune," and some more laid back vibes like "Target" ft. Kenyon Dixon. 

This week, he came through with a dose of motivation as we enter the new year. He dropped off his single, "Cents" a few days ago which finds him going in with some inspirational words of DJ Khalil's soothing sax-filled production. "Fallin' on my face, I'm hurtin', waitin' anxious/  Trippin' about why they don't love me, I rather tie my laces," he raps on the song.

It's certainly a joint to kick start your year to. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Hopped on the 115 to my dreams, and followed it
Moms want me to get a doctorate
Prefer Andre Young and Chris Wallacin'

Thurz
