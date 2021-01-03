Thurz Gets Busy On New Single "Cents"

Thurz is keeping his hot streak going into 2021. The rapper has been dishing out a ton of music over the past few months as part of his Thurz On Thurzday series where he releasing a new track every week. We've received a ton of bangers like "Wheel Of Fortune," and some more laid back vibes like "Target" ft. Kenyon Dixon.

This week, he came through with a dose of motivation as we enter the new year. He dropped off his single, "Cents" a few days ago which finds him going in with some inspirational words of DJ Khalil's soothing sax-filled production. "Fallin' on my face, I'm hurtin', waitin' anxious/ Trippin' about why they don't love me, I rather tie my laces," he raps on the song.

It's certainly a joint to kick start your year to. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hopped on the 115 to my dreams, and followed it

Moms want me to get a doctorate

Prefer Andre Young and Chris Wallacin'