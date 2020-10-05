Kanye West's AdidasYeezy brand has been doing some big things over the past few years. Now, the Yeezy brand is arguably the biggest driver of sneaker culture, as each model and new colorway sells out almost instantly. It's quite clear that West's Adidas imprint will continue to thrive well into the future, and as a result, a plethora of releases are being planned for 2021. As one can imagine, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be a massive part of the Yeezy lineup.

In fact, Yeezy Mafia recently took to social media with some interesting information about some of the 350 V2 colorways we will be getting during the early stages of 2021. In the post below, you can see that the three colorways are called "Ash Stone," "Ash Blue," and "Ash Pearl." The first two will reportedly be dropping on February 1st while the Pearl model will be due on March 1st.

These colorways look a bit similar to the offerings we have seen throughout 2020 although it's clear that the 350 V2 is going with a more neutral aesthetic, moving forward.

Stay tuned for updates on these kicks as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.