Game Of Thrones may be over, but the memory of the HBO juggernaut lives on. Now, Johnnie Walker has unveiled their latest homage to the series, once again looking to Westeros for a little bit of inspiration. Enter Song of Ice and Song of Fire, Scottish-made whiskeys crafted in honor of George R.R. Martin's masterpiece.

The bottles alone, meticulously designed in the spirit of the beloved show, are enough to entice any collector. Given the name of the source novels from whence the show came, both Ice and Fire are represented accordingly. On the Ice variant stands a Direwolf, Jon Snow's Ghost to be specific, while the Fire features a likeness to Daenerys Targaryen's Drogon. Should you be interested in purchasing one, or both of the Johnnie Walker Game Of Thrones whiskeys, you can check out this link right here.

Should you be among those looking to drown your Thrones related sorrows, responsibly of course, perhaps this may sufficiently wet your whistle. Conversely, should you need a little liquid courage to defend the final season amidst a group of vocal haters, look no further than A Song Of Ice and Fire.

