The Game Assists Nightshifts On New Single "20s"

Nancy Jiang
October 02, 2021 14:06
Nightshifts and The Game drop a feel-good tune with a sweet backstory.


It was nearly 20 years ago when Toronto-based producer and songwriter Andrew Oliver, better known as Nightshifts, met The Game outside of a hotel. Like everyone does when they meet their hero, he asked for a photo. Two decades later, he asked the rap icon to jump on his new song "20s." It's a nostalgic, smooth track with production from Nightshifts, who also handles hook duties, and bars from The Game. 

“It feels surreal. That picture has been standing on my dresser for over half of my life,” said Nightshifts. “I love to think about how mind-blown my 10-year old self and friends would be. And I’m grateful he took the time and care to do it right. We chatted about what the song was about, and what vibe we were aiming for. I had written and recorded the rest of the track from my bedroom. Now hearing it back with one of my childhood idols is an absolute dream.”

Quotable Lyrics
I'm here for a good time, not a long time
See you outside the club in a long line
Come here
Yeah, party with us

[Via]

