When it comes to lifestyle and running shoes, Adidas has always been a juggernaut. From the UltraBoost to the NMD, the three stripes brand has found new ways to innovate and bring new offerings to consumers. One of their latest creations is the Adidas ZX 2K Boost which quite simply, is the perfect balance between lifestyle and running aesthetics.

Luckily, HNHH was able to get our hands on the "Cloud White/Solar Red/Blue" colorway of the ZX 2K Boost, and we can already see why these are so popular. In the photos below, taken by Eddie Lee, you can see that the shoe is covered in white mesh, with a TPU heel covering for some added durability. From there, the Boost midsole has a nice covering in the back, while the aesthetic takes a more gradient approach. Starting at the back we are met with the vibrant Solar Red which immediately fades into blue. This same design approach is found on the three stripes on the side, as the top of the Adidas logo is red, before becoming blue.

For those looking for an all-purpose shoe that can be worn while running, or while just hanging out with friends, these are a great option.

If you're convinced about these and are looking to cop yourself a pair of these, you can do so over at Adidas.com for $150 USD. This particular colorway is available in men's sizes from a US 7, all the way to a US 13.