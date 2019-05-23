The first official trailer for the upcoming Terminator film has arrived. Set to pick up where 1991 classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day left off, the film looks to feature a new breed of Terminator, this one skewing closer to the human side - at least, where morality is concerned. With the movie scheduled to arrive on November first, many have been wondering whether Dark Fate will mark a return to form for the once triumphant Terminator series.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Though James Cameron is serving as one of the film's producers, he will not be returning to the director's chair for this go-around. This time, the honor is reserved for Tim Miller of Deadpool fame, who will be tackling his first entry in the longstanding Terminator franchise. Though the last few installments have been garnered tepid critical response, Dark Fate has the advantage of bringing Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor back into the fold, as well as a grey-bearded Arnold Schwarzenegger reprising his iconic role. Will that be enough to propel this one into the hearts of die-hard fans? Or is Dark Fate's namesake about to become a self-fulfilling prophecy?

Check out the trailer below, and draw your own conclusions.