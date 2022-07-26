Tems & Amaarae Appear On "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue"

Just days after Marvel unveiled the long-awaited trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel has blessed fans with a new EP from Ludwig Göransson. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue is a three-song effort with contributions from Tems, Amaarae, and Santa Fe Klan. Tems' cover of "No Woman No Cry" from the movie trailer appears on the soundtrack, as well as Amaarae's "A Body, A Coffin" and Santa Fe Klan's "Soy."

"The sound world for the film began with extended trips to Mexico and Nigeria. We spent our days working with traditional musicians who educated us about the cultural, social and historical contexts of their music. We built a catalogue of instrumental and vocal recordings with them that explored both traditional and non-traditional uses of their musical material. During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film," the composer said of the project.

Check it out below.