Tee Grizzley Links Up UK's DigDat On "Stainless Steel"

DigDat just slid through with his debut project, Ei8ht Mile this morning which he's been gearing up to release for a hot minute. He's continued to keep the streets fueled with loose singles and collaborations until then. Although Ei8ht Mile is his debut project, he's already made major strides. With a slew of collaborations with major UK artists like Headie One and D Block Europe, he did get some love from Tee Grizzley who appears to be on an international wave right now. Teaming up on "Stainless Steel," the two rappers go swap street bars over a hard-hitting drill instrumental cooked up by M1OnTheBeat.

As UK drill begins to make more waves in North America, DigDat might be opening the door to make major moves in the U.S. soon.

Quotable Lyrics

If I stack these hunnids, it'll look like blue towers, shout out to DigDat

We don't respond to opps so when n***as die, they wanna know who did that

Brand new G63, it's complicated, gotta download the Benz app

Real big n***a, no six-pack, just big racks, big guns, no kick back