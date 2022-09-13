Tee Grizzley Keeps It Vivid On "Robbery Part 4"

When we talk about the current state of Detroit's rap scene, it's necessary to bring up Tee Grizzley. Over the past five years, he's proven to be one of the most consistent rappers in the game with a keen sense of storytelling. There's no better example of that than the "Robbery" series. He launched part one in 2020 before unleashing two more installments to the series since.

Today, he unveiled the fourth installment of the series. The latest is a detailed account of getting rid of the witness. Grizzley delivers a play-by-play of murdering a woman who testified against him, only to find out that she didn't die but was left in critical condition.

The music video for the song also includes a dedication to PNB Rock, who was fatally shot in L.A. this weekend.

Quotable Lyrics

Replayin' the event my head, how she alive?

But real shit, if it ain't your time, it ain't your time

I know n***as that got shot like 20 times and survived

Then n***as that caught one leg shot and end up dying