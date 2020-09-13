mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tee Grizzley Assists $tupid Young On "Wit A Sticc"

Aron A.
September 13, 2020
Wit A Sticc
$tupid Young Feat. Tee Grizzley

Check out Tee Grizzley's new collab with $tupid Young, "Wit A Sticc."


Tee Grizzley is one of those artists you can consistently count on for a guest verse. Each time he touches someone else's touch, he delivers strong verses that might make you wonder why he didn't just keep it for himself. Such is the case with his new collaboration with rising rapper, $tupid Young. "Wit A Sticc," their brand new collaboration, is an eerie record that finds the chilling sounds of Detroit and the bounce of the West Coast intersecting. Kicking it off is $tupid Young who details the street life before handing it off to Tee Grizzley who demolishes the track.

Tee Grizzley is coming off of the release of his latest project, The Smartest that arrived in June. Check out "Wit A Sticc" below. 

Quotable Lyrics
I hit a n***a city
Get to roam in a rental
Find out where he be posted
Throw a hundred out the window
I got n***as in the feds, all they paperwork official
Told your bitch, 'Stop screaming,' they gon' think I'm trying to kill you

