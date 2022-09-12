Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson says that he'll still be "concerned" about Kendrick Lamar despite his departure from the record label. Speaking with Math Hoffa on the My Expert Opinion podcast, Punch compared the feeling to having kids.

“I care about him generally as a person,” he said on the show. “But using the analogy like if you got kids, at some point they gotta go outside. You can’t walk with them everywhere they go. They gotta go out and gather they own experiences.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

He continued: “Even if they fall on they head, they gotta fall on they head, get up and learn from that and keep moving. You’re concerned always, but it’s still like, ‘I’m proud of you, bro. Do what you do.’ If you need something, the phone is open. Whatever, whatever.”

Lamar announced his departure from TDE back in 2021, stating that his upcoming album, which became Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, would be his last with the label. He then launched his own imprint, PGLang.

Lamar has been with TDE since the early stages of his career after signing with the label as a teenager. Throughout the years, he's released numerous critically acclaimed albums under the label, including Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, To Pimp a Butterfly, and more.

Elsewhere in the interview, Punch discussed SZA's upcoming album, Kendrick Lamar's "Control" verse, and more.

Check out Punch's appearance on My Expert Opinion below.

