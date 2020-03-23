TDE's Lance Skiiiwalker Remakes Gnarls Barkley's "Crazy"

Any song called "Crazy" is bound to resonate at this time. Many are stuck inside right now as society collectively practices social distancing but thankfully, Lance Skiiwalker is back with some new vibes to uplift our spirits. Remaking the Gnarls Barkley 2007 classic, Lance Skiiwalker delivers a woozy cover of the record with an extra dose of psychedelia. Spinning the original version in his own way, the TDE member doesn't stray too far away from the original lyrics but it's Amaire Johnson's production that turns it into a hallucinogenic bop.

"Especially in times like we’re living in right now, it can be so easy for people to lose their mind. I know because I’m one of those people," Skiiwalker told Grungecake.com about the remake.

It's been nearly four years since the release of Lance Skiiwalker's TDE debut, Introverted Intuition. Hopefully, the release of the song is a sure sign his project is dropping this year.

Quotable Lyrics

I remember, I remember when

There was something so pleasant about that place

Even your emotions had an echo, in so much space

And when you're out there without care

Yeah, I was out of touch