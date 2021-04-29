Tristan Thompson is not being let off easily. After several days of rumors about the NBA star’s infidelity following an episode of the No Jumper podcast, Tristan’s cheating accuser spoke out again, reiterating that her claims are legit.

Fashion model Sydney Chase uploaded a video on TikTok starting with an apology for the comments she made regarding her intimate relations with Tristan claiming he had a “peek-a-boo d**k,” but was quick to defend her honor regarding their alleged hookup in January 2021.

“I did disclose personal information about Tristan which I do apologize for because that’s not okay and I shouldn’t have done that,” the model explained.

Sydney claimed relations with the Celtics' power-forward started when they first met in November 2020. However, it was widely known that the NBA star reconciled with Khloe back in summer 2020. The couple was rumored to be engaged since December of last year. In the podcast interview posted on April 22, she claimed she asked him, “Are you single?” to which he responded, “yes.”

Once Chase found out this was not true, she immediately cut ties.

However, Tristan allegedly tried to contact her again his and Khloe’s daughter True’s birthday party in early April. Thompson was absent from the celebration due to being in Boston and posted a social media tribute in her honor.

The model also revealed that Tristan messaged again, right after the NoJumper interview dropped, but failed to reveal the details of their exchange.

Thompson’s infamous cheating scandals started in 2018, when he cheated on Khloe Kardashian several days before she gave birth, with Instagram model Lani Blair. A year later, Tristan was exposed for cheating with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Check out Sydney Chase's full statement below.