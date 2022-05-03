Supreme and Nike have created some pretty unique and interesting collaborations over the years. They always choose unique silhouettes, and in 2022, they are keeping up that trend. This year, Supreme and Nike have chosen the Air Zoom Flight 95 which is a basketball shoe of sorts. It has a chunky aesthetic to it, and it is most definitely a fan-favorite that fits the Supreme aesthetic quite well.

As you can see down below, this shoe will be dropping in three different colorways. For instance, there is a black version, a nude model, and even a light blue offering. What is cool about these is the fact that the shoe is covered in paisley graphics. Supreme has used this aesthetic in the past, and it's clear that Paisley looks good on this silhouette, in particular.

If you are looking to get a hold of these, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, May 5th for a price that has yet to be determined. The shoes will be available over at supremenewyork.com. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

