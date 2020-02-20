Nike and Supreme are two of the biggest brands in the world when it comes to their respective lanes. For instance, Supreme is a juggernaut in the streetwear world while Nike dominated the sportswear space. These brand have collaborated numerous times over the last few years and now, a collab is expected every season. For the Spring/Summer season, Nike and Supreme will be doing their thing on the Nike Air Force 1 Low. According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, Nike and Supreme are already looking ahead to the Holidays as they an Air Max Plus pack planned.

Image via Supreme

This pack will have three colorways including Black/Black, University Red/Varsity Maize, and Hyper Grape/Varsity Maize. For now, there are no photos of what these colorways will look like although we're sure to see some previews in the coming months. Considering this is Supreme we're talking about, we're sure to see quite a bit of branding and maybe even some flashy highlights here and there. There is also a chance Supreme goes with a more muted approach like they did with the Air Force 1 Low.

Let us know in the comments below if you're excited about this collab and whether or not you would ever cop.