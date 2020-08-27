If you're someone who pays attention to streetwear and sneaker culture, than you most certainly are aware of the fact that Supreme and Nike link up every season for a collaboration. These collabs feature a wide variety of clothing and accessories as well as some sneakers to appease the sneakerheads. Typically, Supreme likes to lend their aesthetics to Air Max silhouettes that tend to get overlooked by hypebeasts and the general population. Simply put, it is there way of being different.

The latest Air Max model to get the Supreme treatment is the Nike Air Max Plus which is known for its chunky dad shoe aesthetics. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @soleseekersgurnee, we now have a first look at one of the three colorways of the Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus collab which is slated to drop sometime during the Holiday season. As you can see, the shoe is mostly red with purple highlights, while yellow and black and are mixed in for good measure.

There is no exact release dare for this shoe, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via soleseekersgurnee

Image via soleseekersgurney

Image via soleseekersgurnee