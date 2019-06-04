Supreme's roots are primarily in New York but that hasn't stopped them from collaborating with entities from outside of the city. This is more evident than ever with their upcoming collaboration with the Oakland Raiders of the NFL. The Raiders are one of the most iconic franchises in the league thanks to their black, silver and white jerseys, as well as their logo that features two crossed swords and the face of what is considered to be a "raider."

This collaboration is exactly what you would expect from Supreme as it is graphic-heavy in the sense that some pieces have the Raiders logo copy-pasted all the way throughout. When it comes to the pieces, there will be quite a bit of variation for fans, as there is a short-sleeve shirt, T-shirts, twill shorts, hoodies, and a five-panel hat. As far as colors, you can expect black, white, red, and even green for some pieces.

If you're interested in copping anything from this collection, it will release online and in-stores at the New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London, and Paris locations on Thursday, June 6th.

If you're a big fan of the Raiders who tends to dabble in Supreme, this collection is a must cop.

Image via Supreme

