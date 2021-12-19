mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Suigeneris Shares New EP "Cookies & Lean"

Aron A.
December 19, 2021 16:56
432 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Cookies & Lean
Suigeneris

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Suigeneris shares his latest project, "Cookies & Lean."


San Jose rapper Suigeneris continues to level up. This year, he's delivered a steady stream of singles to follow up 2020's Demons & Angels which appear to be a solid set-up for whatever he has in store in 2022. However, he wasn't about to leave 2021 behind without dropping some new music.

Given that we are in the holiday season, there's no better time than any to deliver some seasonal tunes. This week, the rapper returned with his latest EP, Cookies & Lean. Laced with intergalactic production and melodious triplet flows, Cookies & Lean offers energetic upbeat bops to turn up to this Christmas. The project includes six tracks with BabySantana serving as the sole guest appearance on the tracklist.

Check out the latest from Suigeneris below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of the project. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Suigeneris Shares New EP "Cookies & Lean"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject