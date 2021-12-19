Suigeneris Shares New EP "Cookies & Lean"

San Jose rapper Suigeneris continues to level up. This year, he's delivered a steady stream of singles to follow up 2020's Demons & Angels which appear to be a solid set-up for whatever he has in store in 2022. However, he wasn't about to leave 2021 behind without dropping some new music.

Given that we are in the holiday season, there's no better time than any to deliver some seasonal tunes. This week, the rapper returned with his latest EP, Cookies & Lean. Laced with intergalactic production and melodious triplet flows, Cookies & Lean offers energetic upbeat bops to turn up to this Christmas. The project includes six tracks with BabySantana serving as the sole guest appearance on the tracklist.

Check out the latest from Suigeneris below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of the project.