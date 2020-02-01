Stylo G Brings Some Good Vibes On "Dat Mi Like"

Stylo G has been a bonafide hitmaker from time. Over the years, he's delivered plenty of dancehall hits that have gone far past Jamaica into pockets across the world. "Call Mi A Yardie” and more recently “Dumpling" are a few tracks that have kept things hot. However, with new year comes new vibes and Stylo G is here to heat the winter up with his latest track, "Dat Mi Like." Over a vibrant, bouncy beat, Stylo G comes through with a track that's bound to take off in the clubs.

Although Stylo G has been in the game for a minute but we've yet to receive a project from him. Hopefully with his new single, we can get an album from Stylo G just in time for the summer.