Stylo G Brings Some Good Vibes On "Dat Mi Like"

Aron A.
January 31, 2020 20:48
Dat Mi Like
Stylo G

Stylo G is back with some good vibes.


Stylo G has been a bonafide hitmaker from time. Over the years, he's delivered plenty of dancehall hits that have gone far past Jamaica into pockets across the world. "Call Mi A Yardie” and more recently “Dumpling" are a few tracks that have kept things hot. However, with new year comes new vibes and Stylo G is here to heat the winter up with his latest track, "Dat Mi Like." Over a vibrant, bouncy beat, Stylo G comes through with a track that's bound to take off in the clubs.

Although Stylo G has been in the game for a minute but we've yet to receive a project from him. Hopefully with his new single, we can get an album from Stylo G just in time for the summer. 

