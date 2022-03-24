Stove God Cooks & Superior Connect On "161"

Between his features with an array of artists, including the Griselda Crew, and the success of Reasonable Drought, Stove God Cooks is positioned for a helluva year ahead of him. There's high demand for his next full-length album but before then, he's giving fans a brief 2-piece due out at midnight.

On Wednesday, he delivered a sliver of what to expect with the release of "161," his new collab with producer Superior. The rapper's bluesy vocals reflect on the circumstances he's had to overcome and earning his success through years of trials and tribulations.

The two-piece project due out tonight, titled The God That Sat By The Stove, will include "161" as well as "Sweet Dreams" -- both produced by Superior.

With the release of his upcoming maxi-single, we're hoping that a new full-length is just around the corner.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm God, that's what I said

What? I gotta wake the dead

Have you payin' drought prices

When I dry the land and send a plague of shooters for your head

Playin' Reasonable Drought over the tapped phone for the feds

