It's no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers weren't able to live up to expectations last season. Thanks to the addition of LeBron James, the team was projected to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Of course, this simply wasn't the case as they ended up finishing 10th in the Conference and failed to make the playoffs. This was partially due to the fact that the team suffered multiple injuries throughout the season and couldn't keep up in such a competitive division.

Heading into next season, the Lakers have improved significantly thanks to the addition of Anthony Davis. LeBron has also had a fire lit underneath him and according to Stephen A. Smith, he's going to be an MVP candidate next year.

“I think LeBron James is going to be a monster this year,” Smith said. “I think him being out of basketball since April for the first time in nine years, I think all of those things serve to provide an incredible source of motivation for LeBron James. LeBron James is that dude. Ya’ll must of forgot. And I think he’s gonna remind everybody.”

It's a pretty big expectation to put on James but considering how well he has played throughout his career, it's also pretty fair. The Lakers will be a fascinating team this season and if they can reach their full potential, there is no denying they will be a championship contender.