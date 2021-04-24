ssgkobe Drops Off His Latest Project "Ko."

ssgkobe has been shaping up to be the next star to emerge out of Louisiana. The young rapper has been slowly bubbling up over the years, though it's been in the last year, specifically, that people have been taking attention. Projects like Rebirth and M3 offered early glimpses into his artistry that he's continued to shape with every single release since.

On Friday, the rapper unveiled his latest body of work, Ko. The short EP is only six songs in length (seven, including the bonus) with a run-time of under 15 minutes. Though he largely handles the project on his own, he does enlist BoofPaxkMooky for assistance. $NOT also makes an appearance on the previously released single "Calabasas" which was previously released as a single.

Check the project out below.