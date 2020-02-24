One of the most iconic Air Max sneakers of all-time is the Nike Air Max 98 which carries forward the dad shoe aesthetic we all know and love. This sneaker has received plenty of colorways over the years and every so often, we are blessed with yet another. This time around, it appears as though Nike is using an NBA team as the inspiration for a new model. While it's not an official inspiration, there is no denying the San Antonio Spurs vibes on the sneaker, below.

As you can see, white leather and mesh wraps its way around the shoe while black is placed on the top. There are silver Nike swooshes place on the sides and toe box which helps accelerate the Spurs motif. If you're a fan of the Texas-based basketball team, these might be the kicks for you.

According to Sneaker News, there is no official release date for these but you can expect them to drop in the near future. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

