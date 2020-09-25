Spillage Village Embrace Folk Vibes On "Mecca"

Today marks the arrival of Spilligion, the latest project from Atlanta collective Spillage Village. For those who don't the Vill has been active for a minute now, the brainchild of J.I.D, EarthGang, Mereba, 6LACK, Jurdan Bryant, and Hollywood JB, along with their newest member, the multiinstrumentalist Benji. Though the opening singles "End Of Daze" and "Baptize" suggested that Spilligion might have had a darker, more apocalyptic tone, the project's actual vibe was far more hopeful. In fact, there's a notable folk-influence throughout, one that evokes campfire singalongs and whimsical forest exploration.

Though that might prove a little alienating to some, the lush and layered album does provide ample sights to discover. One particular highlight arrives courtesy of "Mecca," a lively track that features contributions from J.I.D, Olu, and Wowgr8. Over a chaotic yet elegantly spiritual jam session, Johnny Venus steps up with some serious rock-star energy, his cadence packed with passionate swagger. Wowgr8 holds it down for verse two, his flow consistently top tier as he reflects on society's crumbling foundation. Last but not least is J.I.D, who switches things up with a more melodic delivery, slowly building up as his story progresses.

A wild experience amidst a soothing overall picture, "Mecca" serves as a welcome dose of energy in the sermon that is Spilligion. Check it out for yourself now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Got me in the mood now

Hit it out the ballpark, different kind of heartthrob

Aubrey tried to tell me, "It's a Rollie, not a stopwatch"

When you from the bottom, every shot a long shot