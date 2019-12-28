Ever since the reveal of Disney+'s extensive catalogue, a new installment to the Star Wars franchise entitled The Mandalorian has sparked much chatter amongst devoted fans who were thrilled about the new series. Things got interesting when social media got a hold of a screen still of baby Yoda and began using it as a hilarious meme. Despite all the fun the internet has been having, they just might get even more excited about the recent development surrounding Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. According to UPROXX, a new teaser to the movie surrounding the famed blue character featured a much younger version of the character itself. This just might be the meme of the internet's dream. Check out the video below.

The most recent news surrounding the Sonic film involved a reveal that its release has been pushed to February 14th, 2020. The perfect Valentine's Day movie, is it not? "Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right," he writes, an olive branch to those who felt personally wronged by Sonic's digital-age depiction. We can only hope that the VFX team isn't taking this one too personally. In any case, look for Sonic to sport yet another new look come 2020. Will you be tuning in?

