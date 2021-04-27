mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snow Tha Product Aims At Haters On "Never Be Me"

Mitch Findlay
April 27, 2021 15:28
2021 Snow Tha Product
Snow Tha Product draws a clear line in the sand for her haters on the scathing new single "Never Be Me."


Snow Tha Product has been putting in work for a minute, and today the rapid-fire lyricist has come through to deliver a new song and visual combo for "Never Be Me." Setting her sights on those who dwell on her every move, allowing her to live rent-free in their heads, Snow makes it clear that she's not even remotely concerned about the naysayers. Still, it can't be argued that they keep her inspired, and she makes sure to aim straight for the jugular on her latest.

"Why do you bitches love saying 'could never be me,' but really could never be you?" she asks. "You be so happy to brag that but in fact that seems like terrible news / apparently you really arrogant too, I'd be scared to share it, that's embarrassing you / you could never be this rich real-ass bitch, pretty as a bitch get, and I never met you."  It's a clear line in the sand from the California rapper, and one that's worth considering the next time you draft a petty comment online.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Why do you bitches love saying 'could never be me,' but really could never be you
You be so happy to brag that but in fact that seems like terrible news 
Apparently you really arrogant too
You could never be this rich real-ass bitch, pretty as a bitch get, and I never met you

Snow Tha Product
