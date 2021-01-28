mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Slimmy B Declares Himself "The People's Champ" On New Project

Aron A.
January 27, 2021 20:41
The People's Champ
Slimmy B

Slimmy B kicks the year off with a brand new EP.


SOB x RBE had one hell of a run over the past four years. Their unique strain of West Coast rap helped define a new era of hip-hop in the Bay Area but influenced its current sound heavily. As a group, they aren't as active but they do continue to drop new music as solo artists. Slimmy B, specifically, came through with a strong solo project in 2020 titled, Time 2 Shine

This week, he made it clear that he won't be slowing down in 2021 with the release of his latest project, The People's Champ. The West Coast rapper's new project is a short effort that includes eight tracks and features from YC Fame, AzChike, ShooterGang Kony, Daboii, and more.

Check out the latest project from Slimmy B below. 

