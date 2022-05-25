Sleepy Hallow & 347aidan Connect On "Die Young"

The Winners Circle Entertainment crew has been missing Sheff G, who is currently serving a 2-year bid for gun possession charges, but Sleepy Hallow has been holding it down in his absence. In the past year, Sleepy's emerged as one of the most exciting figures in Brooklyn drill. He isn't necessarily taking the same route as his peers, and it's proven to be successful.

This week, Sleepy came through with a brand new single titled, "Die Young" ft. 347aidan. The song features samples of vocals from 347aidan's "Memories." With Great John's production, Sleepy provides one of his most introspective records to date that speaks volumes to the rising number of rappers that are being killed in recent years.

Check out the latest from Sleepy Hallow below.

Quotable Lyrics

From a place where they never believe

In the hood, thought I never would leave

Like, what would you do if you ran into me?

Grab that chopper and you better squeeze