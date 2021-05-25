Skyzoo Drops Off New Track "St. James Liquor" Ft. Aaria

Skyzoo has been releasing some of the best music of his career in the past few years. He worked alongside Pete Rock on Retropolitan, paired with Dumbo Station on The Bluest Note, and offered his last solo project, Milestones last year. Now, he's readying the release of his forthcoming project, All The Brilliant Things.

The rapper unveiled the latest single from the project, "St. James Liquor" this week which further builds upon the concept of the project. "With ‘St. James Liquors,’ it’s a story of what my neighborhood used to be like, and it uses 13 year old me as a catalyst of these two types of individuals that my friends and I were in awe of: the guys outside and the musicians who represented them. As a young kid writing rhymes and growing up a block away from the late great Notorious BIG, inspiration was easy to get, as it was literally footsteps away," Skyzoo said of the song to 2DopeBoyz.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

When you’re watching a BMW advocate all them jums

It seemed, more or less like the havoc that could be done is relieved

As long as you got a bag and a muffled tongue and I seen

How it be when it comes to Idolatry

We just wanted to cop an Avi’ and see what Idalis need

