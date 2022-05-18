Skip Bayless is someone who always seems to hate on the best players. Between LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Luka Doncic, Skip has plenty of hate to go around. However, for players like Jimmy Butler, who haven't accomplished much aside from one NBA Finals appearance, Skip has nothing but praise. It is truly bizarre and fans barely know what to make of it.

Last night, however, Bayless' love for Butler was validated as the Heat star went off in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Butler had 41 points in the game and he was able to lead his Heat to a comeback win. It was a phenomenal performance that had fans very excited for the rest of the series.

Of course, Bayless took this as an opportunity to further his agenda. In fact, despite Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Steph Curry remaining in the playoffs, Bayless made the claim that Butler is the best player left right now.

"I'LL SAY IT AGAIN: JIMMY BUTLER IS THE BEST PLAYER LEFT IN THE PLAYOFFS ... AND HE WAS EASILY THE BEST PLAYER ON THE FLOOR TONIGHT," Bayless wrote.

The Heat still have to win three more games if they want to go to the Finals. The Celtics are not going to lay over and die, so we can expect a very long series.

As for Skip's hot take, let us know if you agree, in the comments below.