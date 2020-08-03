Skip Bayless has always had a grudge against LeBron James. When Bayless was at ESPN, he used to sit across from Stephen A. Smith on First Take and would unleash some absurd criticisms of LeBron. Now that Bayless is at FS1, the barrage has continued and it doesn't feel as though it's ever going to end. No matter how well LeBron plays, Bayless will find a way to say something negative.

On Monday, Bayless' criticisms against LeBron were much more valid as he came with some glaring facts and statistics. Following the Lakers loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, it had become quite clear that the Lakers haven't been shooting well since entering the bubble. In fact, the Lakers are just over 25 percent from beyond the arc, which is pretty pitiful. As Bayless noted, the Lakers have stopped doing morning shootarounds as LeBron and Anthony Davis don't want to do them. With this in mind, Bayless urged the Lakers to start practicing a bit more and to start taking the season more seriously.

"This is a bad sign because through the first 2 games, your Lakers from 3 are shooting 28%, do you like that? LeBron from the field is 38%. Maybe he needs to get some shots up," Skip said.

Despite their most recent loss, the Lakers remain atop the Western Conference standings with a record of 50-15. If they win tonight against the Utah Jazz, they will be one step closer to securing a first-seed in the playoffs.