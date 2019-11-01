SkinnyFromThe9 Drops Off "Hurt Me"

Skinnyfromthe9 has spent the entirety of the past year making headlines while trying to actually kickstart his rap career. Unfortunately, not everyone has been buying into it as much as the wild things he's been involved in in recent times. Despite this, the rapper hasn't been entirely consumed by social media. He's continued to drop off new music at a consistent rate. Most recently, he came through with the song, "Hurt Me" which sounds like another attempt at making a commercial single. The rapper dishes out on his feelings towards love and betrayal with an ex-girlfriend and his auto-tune is turned all the way up on a bouncy, poppy instrumental.

With the influx of singles he's released recently, maybe we can expect a project from him soon.

Quotable Lyrics

Trying to find love inside a dark room

I be in my bed, just staring at the moon

Thinkin' 'bout us and what we been through

Look at what you did like I can't believe you



