Skiifall Snaps On "Feds Fraid We"

Aron A.
July 14, 2021 15:33
Feds Fraid We
Skiifall

Montreal's Skiifall serves a massive banger with "Feds Fraid We."


Montreal's Skiifall has been one to look out for this year. The release of "Ting Tun Up" earned him global acclaim including a few spins on OVO Sound Radio and placement in Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton x NBA campaign where he debuted an unreleased song from his forthcoming project. Each single he's dropped has been just as good as the last and this summer, he's keeping a steady stream of music.

This week, he returned with another banger titled, "Feds Fraid We." Once again, he teams up with producer Yama Sato, as well as Joseph L'Etranger, who bring an atmospheric fusion of trap and dancehall that perfectly fits Skiifall's ragga flow. 

Check out the latest from Skiifall below and keep your eyes peeled for Lost Angeles

Quotable Lyrics
Free di badmon, free di badmon
There go dem, dat boy dun lost his soul

