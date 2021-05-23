mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sinead Harnett Drops Her Sophomore Effort "Ready Is Always Too Late"

Karlton Jahmal
May 23, 2021 12:35
Ready Is Always Too Late
Sinead Harnett

Harnett is empowered on her latest project.


Sinead Harnett hopped across the pond from London to Los Angeles, and continued to bless the world with her amazing sound. Harnett is back with her sophomore project, Ready Is Always Too Late.

The album runs for 11 tracks, and features appearances from Lucky Daye, Masego, EarthGang, and Van Jess. If you're looking for something soulful for the summer, look no further. This is truly a hidden gem that should be in your playlist. 

“Ready has often been an excuse, and one I didn’t want to use anymore,” Harnett said of the album. “I wasn’t ready to be proud of the skin I was in, to find my inner confidence or to truly practice self-love. But I’m doing it now and it’s an ongoing, crazy and unpredictable journey that I’m grateful for.”

Stream Ready Is Always Too Late everywhere now, and let us know what you think.

